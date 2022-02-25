Starbase (STAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $613,113.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $559,999.19 and $613,113.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00110205 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

