Stealth (XST) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,100.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013124 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007554 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.