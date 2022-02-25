Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of STZHF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

