Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.06.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$23.73 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.90.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

