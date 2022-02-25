Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,409. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$23.73 and a 1-year high of C$51.09.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.