Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.06.

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.45. The company had a trading volume of 334,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

