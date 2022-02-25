Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $302.62 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00177775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00200227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.85 or 0.06931416 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,156 coins and its circulating supply is 24,932,215,566 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

