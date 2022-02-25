Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $9.81. Stem shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 189,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

