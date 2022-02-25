Step Finance Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $553,882.38 and approximately $8.75 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.15 or 0.06895166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,123.54 or 1.00055067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.