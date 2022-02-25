Stephens Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $145.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Shares of PZZA opened at $104.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

