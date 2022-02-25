Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $52,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $57.82. 782,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,003. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

