STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 14.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

