Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.23). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 545,820 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.29. The stock has a market cap of £36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.