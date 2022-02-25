stETH 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.