stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.52 or 0.07079024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.30 or 0.99924825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

