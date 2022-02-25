stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.53 or 0.07097925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.28 or 1.00227197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048536 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

