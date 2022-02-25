Steven B. Wolgin Sells 4,285 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,197. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

