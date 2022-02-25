Stifel Nicolaus Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. 114,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.