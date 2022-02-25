Stifel Nicolaus Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.
Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. 114,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
