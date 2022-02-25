Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $180.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.19.

Shares of CVNA traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,217. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

