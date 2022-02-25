Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187,684.54

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $187,684.54 and $21.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,922.05 or 1.00082103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00229825 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00285498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,043,301 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.