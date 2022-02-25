StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.59. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 230,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,921,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.