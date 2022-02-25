STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 7,802 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSKN shares. TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.16.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

