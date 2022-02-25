STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 7,802 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSKN shares. TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.