Strategic Education, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.
Strategic Education has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Shares of STRA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
