Strategic Education, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of STRA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.84.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

