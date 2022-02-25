Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.05, but opened at $53.94. Strategic Education shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

