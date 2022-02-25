Streamr Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Streamr has a market cap of $59.26 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110122 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.