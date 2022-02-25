Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,596 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Stride worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Stride by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

LRN stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

