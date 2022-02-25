Strike (STRK) Price Hits $44.62 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $139.24 million and $130.48 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $44.62 or 0.00113240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,284 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.