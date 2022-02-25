Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Down 5.2%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.90. 24,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 641,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDIG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

