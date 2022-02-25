Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.74

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €11.74 ($13.34) and last traded at €12.20 ($13.86), with a volume of 347022 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.83 ($13.44).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.38 ($16.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.30.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

