Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

