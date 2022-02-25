Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

