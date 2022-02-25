Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Sumo Logic worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $101,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

