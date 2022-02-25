Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 343,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on SNCY. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

