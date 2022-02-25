SunContract (SNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $223,237.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $223,237.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

