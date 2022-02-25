SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 907,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

