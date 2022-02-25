SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 12,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $552.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.