SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 12,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $552.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

