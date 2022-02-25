Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,104,946 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22.
About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)
