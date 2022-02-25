Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 121,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 836,479 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

