Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $38,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

