Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.0915

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $276,454.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.13 or 0.07138578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00071679 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,983,796 coins and its circulating supply is 345,551,568 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

