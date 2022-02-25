SuperLauncher Achieves Market Cap of $2.57 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $28,936.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.99 or 0.07102787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.42 or 1.00013647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048372 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,246,254 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

