Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Up 1.8%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 122.15 ($1.66). 1,629,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,740,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.63).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUPR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134 ($1.82).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

