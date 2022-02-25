Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of SXP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,572. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.71. The stock has a market cap of C$98.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.
About Supremex (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.