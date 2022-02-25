Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SXP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,572. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.71. The stock has a market cap of C$98.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

