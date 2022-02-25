Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,046 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $211,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.28. 713,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

