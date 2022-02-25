Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.15

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 1320701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,872 shares of company stock worth $136,186.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

