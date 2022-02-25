Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.