Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Stem (NYSE:STEM) Target Price to $25.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,564. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stem by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,961,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

