Susquehanna Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

