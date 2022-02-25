Susquehanna Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $25.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 178.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

STEM opened at $8.97 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stem by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 604,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

