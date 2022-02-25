SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $584.27 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $647.88 and a 200-day moving average of $656.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

